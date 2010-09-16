Rollin, Tuft top Canada's team for Worlds

Image 1 of 4 Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 4 Dominique Rollin (Cervelo Test Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 4 Anne Samplonius (Canada) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 4 Tara Whitten (Canada) with her gold medal and rainbow jersey for winning the women's omnium. (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Canada will field a strong team of 13 riders for the upcoming UCI road world championships in Geelong, Australia. Svein Tuft, a silver medalist in the 2008 world time trial championship and the current Canadian champion, will be the country's sole representative in the elite men's time trial.

Dominique Rollin will be the squad's fast finisher for the road race and will be joined by Tuft and Christian Meier as part of the three-man Canadian team for the elite men.

On the under-23 side, Canada will be represented in the road race by David Boily, Guillaume Boivin, Hugo Houle and Arnaud Papillon, with Boily and Houle also competing in the time trial.

In the elite women's time trial recent winner of the Chrono Champenois, Anne Samplonius, will be a strong candidate along with Tara Whitten, a two-time track world champion who placed eighth in the 2009 world championship time trial.

For the road race, the team will rely upon sprinter Joëlle Numainville, Samplonius, Whitten as well as Erinne Willock, Denise Ramsden and Karol-Ann Canuel.

Canadian Cycling Team – 2010 UCI Road World Championships

Men

Christian Meier – Road Race

Dominique Rollin – Road Race

Svein Tuft – Road Race, Time Trial

David Boily (U23) – Road Race, Time Trial

Guillaume Boivin (U23) – Road Race

Hugo Houle (U23) – Road Race, Time Trial

Arnaud Papillon (U23) – Road Race

Women

Karol-Ann Canuel – Road Race

Joëlle Numainville – Road Race

Denise Ramsden – Road Race

Anne Samplonius – Road Race, Time Trial

Tara Whitten – Road Race, Time Trial

Erinne Willock – Road Race

