Rollin, Tuft top Canada's team for Worlds
Samplonius, Whitten lead women's charge
Canada will field a strong team of 13 riders for the upcoming UCI road world championships in Geelong, Australia. Svein Tuft, a silver medalist in the 2008 world time trial championship and the current Canadian champion, will be the country's sole representative in the elite men's time trial.
Dominique Rollin will be the squad's fast finisher for the road race and will be joined by Tuft and Christian Meier as part of the three-man Canadian team for the elite men.
On the under-23 side, Canada will be represented in the road race by David Boily, Guillaume Boivin, Hugo Houle and Arnaud Papillon, with Boily and Houle also competing in the time trial.
In the elite women's time trial recent winner of the Chrono Champenois, Anne Samplonius, will be a strong candidate along with Tara Whitten, a two-time track world champion who placed eighth in the 2009 world championship time trial.
For the road race, the team will rely upon sprinter Joëlle Numainville, Samplonius, Whitten as well as Erinne Willock, Denise Ramsden and Karol-Ann Canuel.
Canadian Cycling Team – 2010 UCI Road World Championships
Men
Christian Meier – Road Race
Dominique Rollin – Road Race
Svein Tuft – Road Race, Time Trial
David Boily (U23) – Road Race, Time Trial
Guillaume Boivin (U23) – Road Race
Hugo Houle (U23) – Road Race, Time Trial
Arnaud Papillon (U23) – Road Race
Women
Karol-Ann Canuel – Road Race
Joëlle Numainville – Road Race
Denise Ramsden – Road Race
Anne Samplonius – Road Race, Time Trial
Tara Whitten – Road Race, Time Trial
Erinne Willock – Road Race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy