Rollin due to sign for new team soon

Image 1 of 3 Dominique Rollin (Cervelo Test Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 3 Dominique Rollin (Cervelo TestTeam) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 3 Dominique Rollin (Cervelo TestTeam) is ready to race (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Dominique Rollin was one of the riders affected by Cervélo TestTeam's decision to end the squad at the conclusion of this season and merge with Garmin-Transitions. He says he's got options for a 2011 contract but it hasn't been easy.

"Sure, it didn't make it easy - a lot of guys ended up in the same position," Rollin told Cyclingnews. "At the moment, with Xacobeo pulling out, it's like, 'Those guys are going to have a hard time finding something'. The market's already saturated.

"It's never fun hearing that your team is folding, especially when they tell you for about two months that they're looking to go ProTour, they want you to wait and think about next year because they have plans... but at they were kind enough to give us some help and a heads up."

The powerful Canadian rider competed in the elite men's road race at last weekend's UCI Road World Championships that was won by trade teammate Thor Hushovd. That race may not have ended positively for Rollin but he remains optimistic about his chances of finding a ride for next year, however.

"I'm looking at the moment - I've got some options," he explained. "I won't be part of Garmin-Cervélo because it was a hard merger where Garmin already had more than 20 guys on the contract and at Cervélo half of the team was still under contract. Some guys thought they were clear have had to find something for next year. That was pretty shocking for them.

"I've got something going on at the moment - it should be announced pretty soon."

Brought into the Cervélo Test Team as a Classics domestique and potential contender thanks to his strong performances on the National Racing Calendar in the US, Rollin hopes to get more chances to demonstrate his ability in those type of races with the squad he'll be joining - given that he's looking at riding the Classics, he could well be moving to a ProTour outfit.

"For next year I'll basically focus on the Classics to start with then the rest of the season will depend on my form. Hopefully I'll do a grand tour, get the experience there and build from that," he said.

Rollin also provided his logic on Cervélo's demise, saying, "I thought mainly what caused their [Cervelo's] decision was that they looked at whether they could get what they wanted if they stayed Pro Continental but they couldn't get a sponsor to go ProTour. I think that was the main thing behind their decision to merge with Garmin."