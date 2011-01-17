Rohan Dennis to Rabobank Continental Team

Image 1 of 3 Smiling Dennis: Tour winner Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) was delighted to win his first multiple stage race in Geelong. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 3 Just about sums it up: Tour winner Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) cleans himself up after another wet,cold and hazardous day in the saddle. The tour endured miserable weather conditions all week. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 3 The men's under 23 podium (l-r): Luke Durbridge (2nd), Rohan Dennis (1st), and Michael Matthews (3rd). (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Rabobank has signed Rohan Dennis to its Continental team. The young Australian has ridden for the Continental team Jayco for the last two years.

Dennis, 20, won the national U23 time trial title last year, as well as the national and world team pursuit titles. On the road, he won two stages of the Tour of Geelong on his way to the overall title.

Over the years, he has won numerous national and world titles on the track.

“Rohan Dennis is an exceptional talent with potential. He will get the time to progress in the Continental Team”, said Technical Director Erik Breukink.

Piet Kuijs, sports director with the Continental Team called Dennis “an unexpected addition to the team. We expect to give Rohan the right environment and program to develop himself.”