Rohan Dennis to Rabobank Continental Team
Young Australian won 2010 Tour of Geelong
Rabobank has signed Rohan Dennis to its Continental team. The young Australian has ridden for the Continental team Jayco for the last two years.
Dennis, 20, won the national U23 time trial title last year, as well as the national and world team pursuit titles. On the road, he won two stages of the Tour of Geelong on his way to the overall title.
Over the years, he has won numerous national and world titles on the track.
“Rohan Dennis is an exceptional talent with potential. He will get the time to progress in the Continental Team”, said Technical Director Erik Breukink.
Piet Kuijs, sports director with the Continental Team called Dennis “an unexpected addition to the team. We expect to give Rohan the right environment and program to develop himself.”
