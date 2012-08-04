Rohan Dennis signs with Garmin-Sharp
Vaughters says Australian is a "rare talent"
Olympic silver medallist Rohan Dennis has signed a two-year contract with Garmin-Sharp. The 22-year-old Australian will ride for Jonathan Vaughters' American team from January 2013.
Related Articles
Dennis grateful for Under 23 chance with Rabobank
Video: Dennis emulates Bobridge's 2009 feat by claiming dual titles
UniSA's Dennis stars in Tour Down Under breakaway
Rohan Dennis relishes the pressure on the road to London
Dennis: Australia needed a butt-kicking in team pursuit at worlds
Australian men's team pursuit "proud" of silver medal performance
Dennis has had a successful 2012 with the Jayco-AIS team: finishing fifth overall and taking the king of the mountains jersey at the Tour Down Under. In June, he created history becomming the first Australian to win the International Thüringen Tour in Germany. He is also the reigning national road and time trial champion at the under 23 level and on Saturday he formed part of the national team that won silver in the team pursuit at the London Olympic Games.
"It started at the Tour Down Under and I posted some good results there. Then I moved onto the track and gave it 100 per cent but that got my name out there and started to set things up," Dennis told Cyclingnews.
Dennis pointed to the experience of Allan Peiper as the main reason for signing with Garmin.
"There are a few reasons why I chose Garmin but Allan Peiper's record with neo-pros is outstanding. He knows how we work and it's just the best place for my development. He's an exceptional DS and it's a privilege to be underneath his wing for the next few years," added Dennis.
Jonathan Vaughters told Cyclingnews that Dennis's all-round talent had first attracted attention:
"Rohan is the rare talent that can ride a 3:54 team pursuit, climb with the best in the world, and win in tactical situations. He will be one if the best riders in the world, the question is only when."
A move to the road will effectively end Dennis' track career as he concentrates on developing his road credentials. Asked if he would race on the track again Dennis said: "Unfortunately not. Never say never but at the moment it's really the goal to move 100 per cent over to the road and see where that takes me."
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy