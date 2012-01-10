Video: Dennis emulates Bobridge's 2009 feat by claiming dual titles

Eventual race winner, Rohan Dennis from South Australia, follows Eric Sheppard up the climb on Mt.Buninyong (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Rohan Dennis’ performance in the 2012 Mars Cycling Australia road national championships had him forging his own little bit of history. He became only the second Australian male rider ever to take both time trial and road titles, joining Jack Bobridge who first pulled off the double in 2009.

For Dennis, as he explained to Cyclingnews, the formula was a simple one. His plan was to go flat out, knowing in the back of his mind that if he could get somewhere close to Luke Durbridge’s winning ride last year, he’d be close to bagging the title.

"I had it on the computer in front of me, the time I was aiming for. I kept looking down every minute or so to check where I was at," said Dennis.

"When I finished I realised I was a little off Durbridge’s time so I wasn’t entirely confident about whether I’d done it. But when Damien came in and I knew I’d got it."

Dennis is next off to the Tour Down Under where he’ll represent the UniSA-Australia team.

Watch the full video below.