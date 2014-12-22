Rogers to lead Tinkoff-Saxo at Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 4 Stage 16 was sweet for Michael Rogers in the 2014 Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 The Tour Down Under peloton on the road to Angaston. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) talking about his form heading into the week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 4 Michael Rogers enjoys a trip to the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Giro d'Italia double stage winner Michael Rogers will lead Tinkoff-Saxo during the team's season-opener at the Santos Tour Down Under in January, the team announced on Monday.

"I'm excited to return to Adelaide for my 11th Santos Tour Down Under," Rogers said in a statement released by the team. "I'm bringing an enthusiastic and committed Tinkoff-Saxo team with the aim of getting the season off to a good start."

The team will also send Christopher Juul-Jensen, Manuele Boaro, Jesper Hansen, Michael Kolar, Pavel Brutt and Evgeny Petrov to support Rogers, who won the overall in 2002.

Director Lars Michaelsen said he is bringing a roster of riders who will be ready to take responsibility in the race.

"I feel that we have a strong group of riders who are very motivated to support Michael to the fullest," Michaelsen said. "We come with ambitions aiming for a top-five with Michael, but we also know that it’s very early in the season and there are a lot of unknown factors."

Tinkoff-Saxo team for 2015 Tour Down Under: Michael Rogers, Chris Juul-Jensen, Manuele Boaro, Jesper Hansen, Michael Kolar, Pavel Brutt abd Evgeny Petrov.