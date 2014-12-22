Rogers to lead Tinkoff-Saxo at Tour Down Under
2002 winner aiming for top 5 finish
Giro d'Italia double stage winner Michael Rogers will lead Tinkoff-Saxo during the team's season-opener at the Santos Tour Down Under in January, the team announced on Monday.
Related Articles
"I'm excited to return to Adelaide for my 11th Santos Tour Down Under," Rogers said in a statement released by the team. "I'm bringing an enthusiastic and committed Tinkoff-Saxo team with the aim of getting the season off to a good start."
The team will also send Christopher Juul-Jensen, Manuele Boaro, Jesper Hansen, Michael Kolar, Pavel Brutt and Evgeny Petrov to support Rogers, who won the overall in 2002.
Director Lars Michaelsen said he is bringing a roster of riders who will be ready to take responsibility in the race.
"I feel that we have a strong group of riders who are very motivated to support Michael to the fullest," Michaelsen said. "We come with ambitions aiming for a top-five with Michael, but we also know that it’s very early in the season and there are a lot of unknown factors."
Tinkoff-Saxo team for 2015 Tour Down Under: Michael Rogers, Chris Juul-Jensen, Manuele Boaro, Jesper Hansen, Michael Kolar, Pavel Brutt abd Evgeny Petrov.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy