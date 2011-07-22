Roche impressed by Schleck's Galibier ride

Image 1 of 2 Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) and Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) at the finish in Pinerolo. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was among the last riders to put up resistance to Andy Schleck’s winning ride on stage 18 of the Tour de France, but the Irishman admitted that he was powerless to do anything other than attempt to hold Schleck’s wheel on the lower slopes of the Col du Galibier.

Roche was part of the early 14-man break that formed ahead of the Col Agnel, and he forged clear with Maxim Iglinsky (Astana), Dries Devenyns (Quick Step) and Maxime Monfort (Leopard Trek) over the Izoard. On the descent, they were joined by Schleck, who had bridged across alone.

“We saw Andy coming back up,” Roche told L’Équipe. “He was impressive. He didn’t ask us to ride. He knew very well what he had to do.”

In spite of the stiff headwind that buffeted the riders in the valley between the Izoard and the Galibier, Schleck did not require any help from Roche or Iglinsky even after his teammate Monfort had swung over. With 10km to go on the climb, Roche had to give best to Schleck’s relentless pressing, and Iglinsky lasted only a little longer.

“Even if he had asked me to help, I would have been incapable even of taking a symbolic turn,” Roche admitted. “I was already very happy just to be able to stay on his wheel given that he was going so fast.”

After being out in front for almost 150km, Roche understandably struggled on the steep upper section of the Galibier after losing sight of Schleck.

“I totally exploded in the last two kilometres,” he explained. “I think that they made a mistake with the signs, because that must have been at least 2.5km. I really couldn’t go any more.”

Roche ultimately finished 19th on the stage, and moved up to 19th place overall, although he explained that the general classification was no longer his primary concern. After his 15th place finish last year, Roche had aimed to break the top 10 in 2011.

“As my position on GC has fallen, I need to save my Tour,” Roche said. “It was good to ride at the front.”



