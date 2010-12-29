Roberts heads powerful UniSA team at Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 3 Luke Roberts (Milram) won the Tour of Murcia's fourth stage into Alhama de Murcia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Luke Roberts (Milram) was happy about something, it might have been being the highest place South Australian - but we have our doubts. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 3 of 3 Luke Roberts (right) and Thomas Rohregger are first over Wickhams Hill (Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)

Luke Roberts will head up a powerful UniSA squad for January's Santos Tour Down Under, the Olympic gold medallist joining the likes of FdJ pro Wesley Sulzberger and Skil-Shimano rider Mitchell Docker in a squad capable of contending for overall honours.

Roberts has continued training throughout the recent Pegasus Sports drama, which saw the South Australian's chances of getting a Tour Down Under start with the Australian-based squad disappear. He has been handed another opportunity with the composite team which traditionally mixes it up with the leading pro outfits.

The 33-year-old rode to fifth overall in this year's edition of the event with Team Milram and when he spoke with Cyclingnews before the start in January, was excited about being back racing in his home nation's biggest race held throughout the state from which he hails. It all came after several years of injury setbacks.

And while the negotiations continue as to which team he'll be racing for in 2011, this opportunity means he'll be back amongst the world's best in the year's opening ProTour event.

As is normally the case for the UniSA squad, the team's composition is an exciting mix of youth and experience, with the aforementioned Roberts, Sulzberger and Docker joined by powerful youngsters Michael Hepburn and Luke Durbridge, plus another Pegasus rider, Jonathan Cantwell. The final starter will be decided following the Australian Open Road Championships, held in Ballarat, Victoria, January 6-11.