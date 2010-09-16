Roberts and Lowe join Australian team

Image 1 of 2 Trent Lowe (Team Garmin-Chipotle p/b H30). (Image credit: Stephen McMahon/st.mcmahon@gmail.com) Image 2 of 2 Tanya Denver Memorial Award for highest placed South Australian went to Luke Roberts (Milram). (Image credit: John Veage)

Luke Roberts and Trent Lowe have been confirmed with the Australian team run by Pegasus Sports, which has ambitions to become the first team from the country to join the ProTour.

Roberts, 33, rode for the Milram team this season and won a stage of the Vuelta Murcia this spring. Lowe comes to the squad after three seasons with the Garmin-Transitions team.

The pair will join other new signings Robbie McEwen and Svein Tuft on what is destined to be Australia's super team, which will grow out of the current Fly V Australia structure.

"We are super-excited to have signed Luke and Trent," said Pegasus Sports CEO Chris White. "They are key to our plans to build a leading ProTour team. They will contribute enormously to the team, both in terms of its uniquely Australian flavour and their abilities as bike riders. Luke and Trent are seasoned professionals, and they each bring something special to the team and will play key roles – Trent as a GC rider and Luke as an all-rounder."

Roberts is a former Olympic and World Champion in the team pursuit and has eight individual wins on the road, and will be a strong lead-out man for McEwen in the sprints.

Lowe's past two seasons have been dogged by back luck and illness, after a close second place at the 2008 Tour of Georgia. "He’s a stage race winner waiting to break-out, and we believe we can provide the environment which will allow this to happen and for Trent to reach his potential," White said.