Gesink needs to enjoy Colorado experience

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) is having a difficult Tour de France

Rabobank's Robert Gesink returns to racing this week at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge, following his disappointing Tour de France campaign where he finished 33rd overall.

The Dutchman crashed heavily during the Tour's fifth stage and struggled through the remaining two weeks of racing, admitting that the result ‘wasn't much fun' but it's hoped that the high-altitude event in Colarado will bring both a change of luck and in mood.

After making it to Paris, Gesink escaped to Scotland for a few days to "recharge the batteries" before resuming training again back home in the Netherlands.

"Because this is Robert's first race since the Tour, he should just be happy to go for it," explained Rabobank trainer Louis Delahaye to website Rabosport.nl, who accompanied the team to Colarado. "There is a very strong field at the start, with, among others, Basso, Evans and Schleck. We will also see if he is fully recovered the physical limitations of the Tour de France. "

Admitting that Gesink will find the demanding parcours tough going, Delahaye said that the USA Pro Cycling Challenge was a good place for the 25-year-old to re-boot his season ahead of the Giro di Lombardia in October.

"For Robert, it is important that he enjoy sitting on the bike every day," he said.

Rabobank take on the USA Pro Cycling Challenge with a team of six men after stagiaire Marc Goos, who was the general classification winner of the Vuelta Ciclista a Leon earlier this month, fractured his hip.