Roberge named as new director of Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12

Giana Roberge is to take over as director of the Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 Women’s Professional Cycling Team. General Manager Nicola Cranmer announced that Roberge will fill the position vacated by Kristin Armstrong, who last month announced that she would be returning to racing in 2011.

"It is an honour to work with the roster of riders and sponsors that Nicola and Kristin have assembled," said Roberge. "I am very excited to return to the director’s role with such a talented, eager and promising group of women to work with, including 17-year-old rising star Ruth Winder and Durango-based talent Kristin McGrath."

Roberge has an extensive pedigree as in team management and served as a director of PROMAN Hit Squad, the forerunner to Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12. General manager Cranmer was delighted to welcome Roberge back to the set-up.

"I first worked with Giana five years ago. She constantly impressed me with her professionalism, knowledge and strong advocacy for women’s cycling," Cranmer said. "She was not only a great mentor for the riders, but for me as well. She was more than willing to share her experience from her time with the fabled Saturn program."

Roberge had previously guided the Saturn women’s team to two consecutive victories in the women’s World Cup and her squad took the UCI team title in those years. She also enjoyed success at the Redlands Classic and the Tour de l’Aude, and served as a director of the Quark team

"I learned so much in regard to programme presentation and management from my time working with her," Cranmer said.

Roberge is enthusiastic about the challenge ahead and acknowledged that the work already done by Cranmer and Armstrong has the team in a healthy position ahead of the 2011 season.

"Not only are the riders incredible, the team has an outstanding roster of supportive and enthusiastic sponsors including new partnerships with Felt Bicycles and Zipp," Roberge said. "This speaks directly of the excellent job both Nicola and Kristin have done to promote the Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 Team."

Olympic time trial champion Kristin Armstrong is a part owner of the team and returns to racing in 2011 after a one-year break from competition to give birth to her first child.