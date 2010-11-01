Felt partners with Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12

Cari Higgins and Lauren Tamayo with Pete Coulson and Doug Martin (Image credit: Peanut Butter & Co/TWENTY12)

Felt Bicycles has partnered with Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 Professional Cycling Team for the next two years to back the elite women's team. The squad, which won 55 races in 2010, will compete on Felt bikes at the world's most prestigious road and track events with a clear target of the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

"With such an amazing line of road, time trial, and track models, combined with their passion for racing excellence, Felt was an obvious fit for our team," said Nicola Cranmer, general manager and founder of the team. "As our name indicates, our goals are to develop Olympic caliber talent that can compete internationally at the highest levels. We are delighted to have a bicycle partner that is as focused about this mission as we are."

The Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 Team was directed by one of the most accomplished American racers in the sport - two-time World Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Kristin Armstrong, who last week announced her comeback to the sport of cycling.

"Kristin's contribution as a director was invaluable this season," said Cranmer. "Having her directing and competing in 2011 will really take this team to the next level."

The California-based team got its start as a premier women's elite squad in 2006. Since inception, it has collected an impressive list of results and this year amassed 88 podiums including nine national championships, two Pan American Gold Medals, and two World Cup Track Silver Medals. The team's 2011 roster includes US National Team member and time trial specialist Alison Tetrick Starnes, 2010 Irish National Road and Time Trial Champion Olivia Dillon, and Lauren Tamayo who was part of the world-record setting US team in the Pan American Championship team pursuit. Other members include three-time Collegiate Track Champion Kaitlin Antonneau, and Coryn Rivera, who has already earned 32 junior national championships and bronze medals at both the junior track and road world championships.

"The opportunity to work with Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 is one that we are very excited about," said Jim Felt, the company founder of Felt Bicycles. "This team features some of the greatest women cyclists in the world and its emphasis on developing young athletes is consistent with ours. We are simply thrilled."

Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 will ride various Felt models throughout the season including Felt's ZW women's-specific road bikes, B2 time trial bikes, and TK series track bikes.