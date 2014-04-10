Rinaldo Nocentini crashes out of Pais Vasco

Image 1 of 4 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale) after hitting the deck (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R - La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale) crashed out of Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ag2r-La Mondiale's Rinaldo Nocentini is out of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco having crashed during Stage 4 injuring his shoulder.

The 36-year-old Italian fell heavily on his left side and as a result, suffered a complex left scapula fracture. Nocentini will now undergo medical examinations in his home country.

The team announced that the findings of the examinations will determine whether surgery is required for the injury.

The former yellow jersey holder at the Tour de France started his season at the Tour de San Luis and had since raced a handful of one-day races and the Tour Méditerranéen and Tirreno-Adriatico.

Nocentini raced Milan-San Remo placing 47th before heading to the Basque country for the stage race. The best result Nocentini has had at La Primavera was seventh in 2008.