Riis and Tinkov call Monday press conference to announce team plans

Bjarne Riis and Oleg Tinkov have scheduled a press conferences for Monday in London to announce their future plans. Rumours are swirling, but details are sparse, but it is believed that Tinkov may take over Team Saxo-Tinkoff.

In addition, the press conference is to be held at the Google headquarters in London, leading to speculation that the internet giant would become the team's new sponsor. Cyclingnews has heard that this is not so. The press conference is to be live-streamed on the internet, with Alberto Contador and Nicolas Roche in attendance.

Tinkov has been a co-sponsor for the Saxo Bank team July 2012, but the Russian announced this summer that he would leave the team. That left Riis scrambling for a new co-sponsor and with difficulties for signing riders for the 2014 season.

Riis' biggest problem, however, may be the expected report from Anti-Doping Denmark, which is expected to be issued early next year. The agency has interviewed many players in the scene and Riis is expected to be slammed in the final report.

Tinkov has expressed his desire to have another WorldTour team, but one of which he has full control. Earlier this month there were media stories that the Russian had bought out the Danish team, stories which were denied by all parties involved.