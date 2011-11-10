Rihs and Binggeli join forces at ISH

Andy Rihs speaks at BMC Racing Team's press conference at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti)

Swiss company ISH Group (International Sport Holdings) have confirmed that two of the biggest names in the bike manufacturing industry are to team up to create “a Swiss bike manufacturer that brings together innovation, Swiss precision and the latest bike technology”.

The award-winning duo Andy Rihs (BMC and Bergamont) and Thomas Binggeli (Stromer) will bring their respective brands across to the new company and will share their individual expertise and resources to give the Swiss bike manufacturing industry a real boost. They are sure to become leading players in the international market, too. Rihs was an integral part of BMC's success at the 2011 Tour de France.

“Thomas Binggeli is only 37 years old and has already impressively proven that he is an innovative, inspiring entrepreneur with great staying power,” said Rihs, who is the chairman of the ISH board of directors. “I am expecting some decisive stimuli for the entire group through his personality and his ingenious E-Bike Stromer.”

Binggeli founded the Thomus Veloshop and takes a share in ISH Holdings as part of his new role. “This is a fantastic step forward for me,” he said. “We now have a great chance of developing into an important Swiss bicycle manufacturer over the coming years. We are convinced that all of the ISH brands will profit from synergies in the fields of research and development, purchasing, production, sales and administration.”