Righi, Marzano retire from riding for Lampre

Image 1 of 4 Daniele Righi (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Daniele Righi (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Marco Marzano (Lampre - ISD) likes the pictures (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Marco Marzano (Lampre-NGC) paced himself back into contention. He finished second on the stage (Image credit: Sirotti)

Daniele Righi and Marco Marzano will stop riding for Team Lampre, but both Italians will continue with the team. General manager Giuseppe Saronni has found positions for both within the team.

Righi, 36, has been with Lampre since 2003. He has ridden the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France five times each. As of the coming year, he will be “an active intermediary between Sport Service (reference point for functional evaluation and counseling for training programs) and the team’s riders, supporting the sport directors and the medical staff in monitoring the activities that will be performed in Sport Service."

Marzano, 32, has spent his whole career with Lampre, joining it as a trainee in late 2004. His greatest success came prior to joining the team, winning the Baby Giro in 2004. The team said that he will “be an assistant of the technical staff and he’ll back the sport directors in organizing the logistics of the races, in collecting the data about the cyclists’ performances, in the evaluations of the courses and in the assistance during the races.”

´