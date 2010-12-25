Rieder added to Ergon 24 team

Image 1 of 2 Nadine Rieder is the new comer to the Ergon 24-hour team for 2011 (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon) Image 2 of 2 The Ergon 24-hr Racing Team in 2010 (Left to right): Benjamin Brochhagen, Trevor Allen, Kim Tofaute (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon)

The Ergon 24 team will head into its second year in 2011 with an expanded roster after the endurance mountain bike team signed Nadine Rieder.

The 21-year-old German is no newcomer to the sport. She has three German national titles to her name, and in 2008, she earned the silver medal at the European Marathon Championships. Under Ergon, she will race 24-hour races as well as the Under 23 cross country European Championships and the World Championships.

"With the inclusion of the 24-hour events, I am looking forward to the new challenges next season," said Rieder. "It is great to be a member of the team."

"24-hour racing is booming," said Ergon 24 Team Manager Kim Tofaute. "As the first team specializing solely in 24-hour races, we need to continue to push forward. After coming second in the 24-hour duo World Championship (the German version) in 2009, setting up a team was a logical step. Matching the accomplishments in 2010 underlined our commitment, and as we move forward into 2011, we have decided to expand the team."

Nieder joins the team's other racers, Trevor Allen, Kim Tofaute and Benjamin Brochhagen, who complete the line-up.

The team is targeting major 24-hour events in Europe. Allen will do some solo races too, while everyone will compete in two or four-rider teams.

"By adding Nadine, we now have the chance to race different categories within an event. Key to this is mixed, four-person races, with a guest rider, as well as our two-man and solo focus," said Brochhagen, who handles PR for the team.