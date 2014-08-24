Trending

Riding on the front remains a habit for Contador at Vuelta a España

Pain on the bike is minimal, insists Spaniard

Image 1 of 4

Alberto Contador was happy to make it through the team time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 4

Alberto Contador leads the TInkoff-Saxo team in the team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 4

Alberto Contador high-fiving his fans

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 4

Alberto Contador was a popular man at the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Even in a Vuelta a España illuminated by galacticos, Alberto Contador is by far and away the brightest star in the firmament, at least as far as the home crowd is concerned.

