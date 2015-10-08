Riders train for the final time ahead of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Image 1 of 33 Peter Sagan and Vincenzo Nibali see who can track stand the longest (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 33 It's nice and hot in Abu Dhabi as the SRM shows 45 degrees Celsius before 11am (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 33 Vincenzo Nibali and Fabio Aru get out of the saddle (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 33 Janez Brajkovič (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 33 Alejandro Valverde and Giovani Visconti feel the Abu Dhabi heat (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 33 Diego Ulissi leads the Lampre-Merida team on a training ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 33 Matt Goss (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 33 Bruno Pires smiles for the camera (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 33 World champion Peter Sagan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 33 Peter Sagan and a teammate enjoy a laugh (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 33 Peter Sagan showing off his rainbow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 33 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 33 Vincenzo Nibali track standing at the lights (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 33 Tom Boonen leading the group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 33 Vincenzo Nibali and Fabio Aru out for a ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 33 Peter Sagan getting ready for a training ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 33 Emanuel Buchmann with his Bora-Argon 18 teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 33 Wout Poels and Sky would be feeling the heat in black kits (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 33 Fabio Sabatini (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 33 The Sagan's checking a phone (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 33 Vincenzo Nibali uses Peter Sagan's bike to hold himself upright (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 33 Peter Sagan and a speedboat (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 33 Brent Copeland and Diego Ulissi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 33 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 33 Team WIGGINS out on the roads (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 33 The Astana team ready to roll (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 33 Tinkoff-Saxo team manager Stefano Feltrin also went for a ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 33 The Tinkoff-Saxo team is ready to roll (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 33 Working on Sagan's bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 33 Gio Visconti (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 33 It's the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 33 The Skydive team out for a ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 33 Peter Sagan will be rider 151 in Abu Dhabi (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The first edition of the Abu Dhabi Tour gets underway today in the UAE with world champion Peter Sagan to make his racing debut in the rainbow jersey. The Tinkoff-Saxo rider joined his teammates and the majority of the peloton in a training ride through the capital city.

With temperatures reaching 45 degrees celsius the likes of Team Sky with its black kit would have been feeling the heat while the water and speedboat murals the riders passed by offering only a hope of a respite.

Also out for a spin were Astana's grand tour winning duo Vincenzo Nibali and Fabio Aru, seen side-by-side throughout the training ride possibly talking leadership roles for next year's three-week races.

It wasn't just the riders out and about with Tinkoff-Saxo manager Stefano Feltrin also spotted aboard a Specialized. However it was Sagan who drew the most attention during the training ride with his back wheel bunny hops a certain highlight.

Have a look through our gallery above to see the riders on a final training ride before today's 175km stage 1 from Qasr Al Sarab to Madinat Zayed with its finish suited to the sprinters.