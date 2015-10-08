Riders train for the final time ahead of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Sagan, Nibali and more get ready for first edition of RCS race
The first edition of the Abu Dhabi Tour gets underway today in the UAE with world champion Peter Sagan to make his racing debut in the rainbow jersey. The Tinkoff-Saxo rider joined his teammates and the majority of the peloton in a training ride through the capital city.
With temperatures reaching 45 degrees celsius the likes of Team Sky with its black kit would have been feeling the heat while the water and speedboat murals the riders passed by offering only a hope of a respite.
It wasn't just the riders out and about with Tinkoff-Saxo manager Stefano Feltrin also spotted aboard a Specialized. However it was Sagan who drew the most attention during the training ride with his back wheel bunny hops a certain highlight.
Have a look through our gallery above to see the riders on a final training ride before today's 175km stage 1 from Qasr Al Sarab to Madinat Zayed with its finish suited to the sprinters.
