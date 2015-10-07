Video: On-board training with Peter Sagan and Tinkoff-Saxo ahead of Abu Dhabi Tour

Image 1 of 5 The Tinkoff-Saxo riders are ready to roll (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Peter Sagan looking resplendent in the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Enjoying the UAE sunshine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Peter Sagan pre-ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Peter Sagan gets ready to roll out with his Tinkoff-Saxo team (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

New world champion Peter Sagan has been out training with his new kit and bike for the first time since winning the title.

Sagan, who won his world title after a perfectly timed attack on the Richmond course, took to the road of Abu Dhabi with his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates ahead of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Tour.

With temperatures as high as 45 degrees in the Gulf states, the white kit would have been a blessing.

Joining Sagan on his ride were his teammates Daniele Bennati, Manuele Boaro, Bruno Pires, Juraj Sagan and Matteo Tosatto.

