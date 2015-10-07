Video: On-board training with Peter Sagan and Tinkoff-Saxo ahead of Abu Dhabi Tour
Follow the team as they train in the Middle East
New world champion Peter Sagan has been out training with his new kit and bike for the first time since winning the title.
Sagan, who won his world title after a perfectly timed attack on the Richmond course, took to the road of Abu Dhabi with his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates ahead of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Tour.
With temperatures as high as 45 degrees in the Gulf states, the white kit would have been a blessing.
Joining Sagan on his ride were his teammates Daniele Bennati, Manuele Boaro, Bruno Pires, Juraj Sagan and Matteo Tosatto.
