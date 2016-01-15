Riders arrive for the Tour Down Under - Gallery

Teams have been gathering in and around Adelaide, Australia, for more than a week now to prepare for the start of the Santos Tour Down Under, the first WorldTour race of 2016.
Rohan Dennis, BMC's Australian defending champion, didn't have to travel far, but others from Katusha, Dimension Data, Cannondale and Etixx-QuickStep have made the journey to the Southern Hemisphere.
The six-stage race begins on Tuesday, January 19, with a 130.8km opener from Prospect to Lyndoch, and continues on January 20 with a 132km stage from Unley to Stirling. Stage 3 takes riders over 139km from Glenelg to Campbelltown, followed by a 138km stage from Norwood to Victor Harbor on Friday, January 22. The infamous Wilunga Hill stage takes place on Saturday with the 151.5km route that starts in McLaren Vale. The race concludes Saturday with a 90km criterium-like stage in Adelaide.
Cyclingnews will be on the ground there next week to bring you all the action, but for now you can check out the gallery above to see the teams and riders getting ready for their season opener.
