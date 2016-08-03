RideLondon makes the WorldTour cut

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) on the podium at RideLondon Classic

The UCI announced the 2017 WorldTour calendar and named Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic as one of the new one-day races added to the prestigious list of events. In accordance with the new rules, the event has secured its place on the calendar for three years, through 2019. It will take place on July 30 next year.

"WorldTour status for the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic is deserved recognition for one of the highlights of what has become the largest festival of cycling in the world. It is helping inspire thousands more Londoners to take to two wheels and attracting riders and visitors from around the planet, very clearly demonstrating that London is open for business and welcoming the very best talent in the world," said Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

The race was founded in 2013 and is now the richest one-day race offering €100,000, and €25,000 of that goes to the winner. This year, Tom Boonen won the event that was held along a tough course that started on The Mall in downtown London. The course used parts of the one used in the 2012 London Olympics making it an iconic route. The race offered the field a series of intermediate mountain points at Leith Hill, Ranmore Common and Box Hill Summit, while sprint points were available in Dorking and Wimbledon.

"We are absolutely thrilled by this news. It is a huge tribute to the team at the London & Surrey Cycling Partnership to achieve this after just four editions of the race," said Prudential RideLondon Event Director Hugh Brasher.

"The event was set up as a legacy event from London 2012 and to rise to the top echelon of professional men’s cycling after such a short period of time is truly outstanding."

Cyclingnews Podcast - Lizzie Armitstead and the three missed anti-doping tests