Ride the Divide showing for free online

Matt Lee racing along the Continental Divide trail in Colorado. (Image credit: Ride the Divide)

The independent documentary film "Ride The Divide", which won the the "Best Adventure Film" prize upon its premiere at the 2010 Vail Film Festival, is showing in its entirety on YouTube through Saturday, October 2. The free live-streaming began on Friday, October 1 and is continuing for 45.2 hours or one minute for every mile on the Tour Divide Route.

Ride The Divide is about the world's longest mountain bike race - the 2,711-mile Tour Divide - which traverses the Continental Divide from Banff, Canada to the US - Mexican border. The film is directed by Hunter Weeks and produced by Mike Dion and Joe Cantwell. It has been part of a 75-city film tour.

The filmmakers partnered with Documentary Channel and the Livestrong foundation to raise funds for the foundation via the national roll-out of "Ride The Divide". Through October 2, 50 percent of the proceeds from iTunes and DVD sales of the film are being donated to the charity.

The film can be seen here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kzc1CC1boXM