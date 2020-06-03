Ride on Zwift with Froome, Dygert and Campenaerts for World Bicycle Day

Chris Froome (Team Ineos), Chloé Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20), NTT Pro Cycling's Victor Campenaerts and mountain bike star Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing) will all lead separate rides on virtual platform Zwift on Wednesday, June 3, which is the United Nations' World Bicycle Day.

The cycling stars hope to encourage as many people to get on their stationary bikes as possible in the hope of encouraging riders to donate to World Bicycle Relief, which provides bikes as a reliable form of transport to health workers in rural Africa.

The Zwift schedule begins on Wednesday at 9am Central European Time (CET) with a ride with time trial specialist and Hour Record holder Campenaerts on a relatively flat, 8.8km section of the Innsbruck 2018 World Championships course, followed at midday CET by a 7.9km off-road ride with 2017 cross-country world champion Neff on Zwift virtual world Watopia's Jungle Circuit.

At 6pm CET, four-time Tour de France winner Froome will be online to lead a longer, 16.3km ride on the Richmond 2015 World Championships route, featuring 142 metres of climbing.

The climbing will ramp up that bit more at 9pm CET when reigning time trial world champion Dygert joins riders for a 16.3km ride with 240 metres of ascending on the Yorkshire 2019 World Championships course – a return, virtually, at least, for the 23-year-old American to where she won her world title last September.

Join the pros for just one ride, squeeze in two or three, or ride all four of them, and register for the ones you choose here on Zwift, where you can read more about the rides and each of the riders taking part.

All four events are social rides – no racing – and you'll be able to send the riders messages while you ride. You can make a donation of any amount – or find out more about World Bicycle Relief – here.