Richard Carapaz rides into Tour de France polka dot jersey on stage 19

By
published

EF Education-EasyPost strategy pays off with mountains classification lead

Tour de France: Richard Carapaz claimed the polka dot climber's jersey on stage 19
Tour de France: Richard Carapaz claimed the polka dot climber's jersey on stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Tour de France leader Tadej Pogačar dominated the overall classification and claimed his fourth stage victory at Isola 2000 on Friday, there was a major victory for EF Education-EasyPost on stage 19 as Richard Carapaz moved into the lead of the mountains classification.

Carapaz would have been the team's GC leader had he not crashed during the Tour de Suisse and then fallen ill just before the start of the Tour de France, but salvaged his race by wearing the maillot jaune for a day after taking the lead on stage 3 and winning stage 17 at Superdévoluy from the breakaway.

Laura Weislo
