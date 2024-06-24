EF Education-EasyPost aiming for Tour de France stage wins as Carapaz's form in question

By
published

Richard Carapaz lowers expectations for GC after illness following Tour de Suisse crash

LEYSIN SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team EF Education EasyPost celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 77th Tour De Romandie 2024 Stage 4 a 1592km stage from Saillon to Leysin 1314m UCIWT on April 27 2024 in Leysin Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

EF Education-EasyPost is gearing up for an exciting challenge at the 2024 Tour de France with a strong team and high ambitions for stage wins. With team leader Richard Carapaz recovering from illness following a crash at the Tour de Suisse, the team is placing its focus on aiming for stage victories. 

The team's lineup also includes Alberto Bettiol, Stefan Bissegger, Rui Costa, Ben Healy, Neilson Powless, Sean Quinn and Marijn van den Berg.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.