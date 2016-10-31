Report: Moreno Argentin handed one-year prison term for fraud

Image 1 of 5 The 1986 Worlds podium with Moreno Argentin in the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 5 Moreno Argentin of Italy rides with Charly Montet of France and Rolf Goelz of Germany during the 1986 World Cycling Championships Image 3 of 5 Moreno Argentin of Italy in action during the 1986 World Cycling Championships Image 4 of 5 Moreno Argentin collects the 1987 winner's trophy from race director Vincenzo Torriani (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Moreno Argentin and Evgeni Berzin in 1994 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

According to report by Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, 1986 world champion Moreno Argentin has been found guilty of fraud and sentenced to a suspended one-year prison sentence. The 55-year-old also received a €310,000 fine for his role in selling an Fossalta di Portogruaro apartment that was subject to a mortgage. Argentin has announced he will appeal the sentence.

Real estate agent Mauro Ternici was also handed a one-year sentence from judge Claudia Ardita at the conclusion of the trial in Venice.

Argentin was the company director at property group Sviluppo Residenziale Srl and his involvement in the deal was reported to have been assurances to the couple who bought the apartment. The couple later learned of the mortgage when Sviluppo Residenziale Srl declared bankruptcy, forcing them to re-buy the property in an auction for €280,000.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the defence of Argentin and Ternici unsuccessfully argued that the couple knew their property was mortgaged and therefore they did not commit fraud.

Argentin started his professional cycling career in 1981 with the Sammontana team and retired at the conclusion of the 1994 season with Gewiss-Ballan. During his career, Argentin won six monuments that included four editions of Liège–Bastogne–Liège, and one each of the Tour of Flanders, and Giro di Lombardia. He also won La Flèche Wallonne three times, the Italian national road race title twice, and Giro del Trentino and Danmark Rundt stage races.

He also enjoyed success at the Giro d'Italia, finishing third overall in 1984 and winning 13 career stages. At the Tour de France, Argentin also won two stages.