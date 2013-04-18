Report: Greipel and Roelandts intend to stay with Lotto Belisol

Image 1 of 5 The leaders of the 2013 Lotto Belisol team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) shows his pro skills (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 5 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) dons the yellow jersey in Tour Med (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Snack time for Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) on the podium (Image credit: Les Clarke in Marcinelle)

Lotto Belisol's core group of riders have indicated their intention to stay with the team in the coming year. Jürgen Roelandts, Andre Greipel, Adam Hansen, Greg Henderson and Marcel Sieberg have signed letters of intent to sign for the Belgian team in 2014.

The five riders' contracts all expire the end of this year. The letters of intent bind them to the team, preventing them from signing elsewhere for an unspecified period of time.

Their action is also a show of trust in the team, and allows team manager Marc Sergeant to have something in hand in his search for new sponsors and a larger budget for 2014. Lotto Belisol's WorldTour licence expires the end of this season.

Greipel, who is not scheduled to ride the Giro d'Italia this year, has brought in four of the team's 12 wins so far this season. He won three stages at the Tour Down Under and one at the Tour Mediterranéen. Roelandts also won a stage at the latter race.