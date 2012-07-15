Report: Fuglsang sues Leopard SA for non-payment

Image 1 of 4 Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 2 of 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan happy after defending his overall lead at Int. Österreich-Rundfahrt-Tour of Austria (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 3 of 4 Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan-Trek) (Image credit: RadioShack-Nissan-Trek) Image 4 of 4 Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

It's been revealed that Jakob Fuglsang has sued the owners of the RadioShack-Nissan team, Luxembourg holding company Leopard SA, for unpaid wages.

The German media yesterday reported that Fabian Cancellara and Fränk and Andy Schleck have not been receiving regular paychecks, and that one of the riders has sued Leopard SA. Now, Danish website ekstrabladet.dk reports that Fuglsang is the man in question.

"It is true that a Danish rider on the team has asked for the money paid by the wage agreement should have been transferred to a company he owns," said Carlo Rock, spokesman for Leopard SA.

Fuglsang is the only Danish rider on the RadioShack-Nissan team.

Rock then goes on to explain that an account mix-up is the reason for the outstanding wages, with Fuglsang changing the name of his private company the funds need to be made out to.

"We have asked him to send us proof that this new company is a serious business, because we do not wish to contribute to poor handling of large sums," said Rock.

"To date we have not received this documentation, and therefore we have not paid the money."

Rock confirmed that the team has been under scrutiny by the UCI with budgets and accounts checked.

"We have not been found to be at fault."

Fuglsang was left off the RadioShack-Nissan team for the Tour de France and he then followed the snub by threatening to leave the outfit. He has also been informed that he will not be starting the Vuelta a Espana. Fuglsang hit back by winning the Tour of Austria.

Cyclingnews has contacted Fuglsang for comment.