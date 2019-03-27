Renshaw returns from pelvis fracture at Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

Image 1 of 3 Mark Renshaw (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Mark Cavendish and Mark Renshaw (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Mark Renshaw and Bernie Eisel will be key lead out men for Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dimension Data's Mark Renshaw will finally get his 2019 racing season under way at the Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne in Belgium on Wednesday, after making a full recovery from having been hit by a car late last year and fracturing his pelvis.

"Following a really difficult start to the season after getting hit by a car in Australia while out training, it's really made me work hard to come back to the level that I am," Renshaw said, on the Dimension Data website, of the accident that happened in late November.

"I'm really looking forward to starting racing again because I've put in a lot of work to come back ahead of schedule, from what the doctors told me. So I think that I'll come back really strong, and I'm really just looking forward to pinning a number on and getting back into the season."

"It's time to race!" Renshaw also posted on Twitter. "Lots of hard work in the pocket, looking forward to some adrenaline again."

The 36-year-old Australian, who is perhaps best known as one of Mark Cavendish's most-trusted lead-out men, will nevertheless be easing himself back into racing by working for his team at Wednesday's race.

"It's one for the sprinters," said sports director Jean-Pierre Heynderickx. "With some difficulties being the cobblestone sections at the Kemmel and also through De Moeren, which is well known for the echelons which will often be a big factor. But we're going for a big result with Giacomo Nizzolo and Reinardt Janse van Rensburg."

Dimension Data for the 2019 Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne: Lars Bak, Reinardt Janse van Rensburg, Giacomo Nizzolo, Mark Renshaw, Jay Thomson, Jaco Venter, Rasmus Tiller