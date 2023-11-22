Remco Evenepoel's likely path to the Tour de France starts in Volta ao Algarve

Remco Evenepoel's build-up to his highly-anticipated debut in the Tour de France will take a traditional route, according to Het Laatste Nieuws, who claim to know most of his programme for 2024.

According to the Belgian outlet, Evenepoel will begin the year at the Volta ao Algarve, much as Bradley Wiggins did in 2012 when he targeted the Tour de France and Olympic Games.

His first appearance in Paris-Nice in March will precede the Classics, where Evenepoel is likely to defend his title at Liège-Bastogne-Liège but according to HLN, other one-day races are under consideration.

That could mean eschewing stage races such as the Volta a Catalunya or Tour de Romandie before a typical break in May.

Another premiere, this time in the Critérium du Dauphiné, will be his final test before his Tour debut.

Following the Tour, Evenepoel is one of Belgium's main contenders for the Olympic Games time trial and road race, while a defense of his rainbow jersey at the World Championships in Zurich is also expected.

Evenepoel's season is markedly different to that of national teammate Wout van Aert, another favourite for the Olympic Games. HLN's published schedule for him includes a reduced Classics campaign before his debut in the Giro d'Italia and a possible debut in the Vuelta a España after the Olympics.

Cyclingnews is keeping track of all the deals, from equipment, clothing, accessories and technology for Black Friday. Check out the frequent updates for Black Friday sales for cyclists, which are curated and updated throughout each day in the UK, USA and around the world.