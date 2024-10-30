Remco Evenepoel sees 'chance to take the yellow jersey' early in 2025 Tour de France

Belgian taking aim at stage 5 time trial on 'a very special route'

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) has identified an opportunity to take the yellow jersey during the first week of the 2025 Tour de France, describing the parcours as "a very special route, but very beautiful."

The Belgian finished third overall on his Tour debut this summer, taking the white best young rider's jersey and professing his love for the Tour. Evenepoel took victory in the stage 7 time trial in Gevrey-Chambertin along the way and will hope to do the same in the 33km time trial on stage 5 in Caen next July.

