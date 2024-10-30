Analysing the key stages of the 2025 Tour de France

Mont Ventoux, the Pyrenees and the Alps grab the headlines as the toughest tests next July

Our look at the five key stages which will see Tadej Pogačar, Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard do battle for the 2025 Tour de France
The 2025 Tour de France is another edition designed for climbers, but two time trials and a tricky opening week will keep the overall contenders on their toes. They will have to strike a delicate balance between self-preservation and saving energy for a demanding second half of the race.

The 2025 Tour de France route starts in Lille and includes three stages around the Hauts-de-France capital. Punchy climbs, narrow roads, and the potential for crosswinds will contribute to a nervous atmosphere in the peloton.

COURCHEVEL FRANCE JULY 19 LR Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia White Best Young Rider Jersey and Marc Soler of Spain and UAE Team Emirates compete climbing to the Col de la Loze 2300m while fans cheer during the stage seventeen of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 1657km at stage from SaintGervais MontBlanc to Courchevel UCIWT on July 19 2023 in Courchevel France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Pogačar famously blew up and lost the 2023 Tour de France on the Col de la Loze(Image credit: Getty Images)
Laura Weislo
