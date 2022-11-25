Remco Evenepoel pays tribute to Iljo Keisse at farewell track race - Gallery
Cavendish and Viviani race against former teammate in ‘Merci Iljooo’ send-off at packed Gent velodrome
A spectacular send-off event in Gent’s 't Kuipke velodrome for retiring QuickStep-AlphaVinyl racer Iljo Keisse saw World Champion Remco Evenepoel pay a handsome tribute to his Belgian teammate as Mark Cavendish and Elia Viviani rode for an International team against Keisse' Belgian squad in a farewell Omnium race.
“He taught me everything,” Evenepoel said at the ‘Merci Iljooo’ event, also attended by former top racer Tom Boonen and soon-to-retire Philippe Gilbert along with a sellout crowd of some 6,000 fans.
A winner of no less than 28 Six-Day events in his lengthy career, Keisse, 39, was crowned the ‘Emperor of ‘t Kuipke’ in a symbolic ceremony as part of the sendoff.
Mark Cavendish, Elia Viviani and Niki Terpstra all took part in the event itself, although Filippo Ganna was a last-minute ‘DNS’ because of an unexpected change in schedule for an eye surgery operation.
Keisse said he felt a little nervous before the event, saying that “it’s not normal for a bike rider of my level to receive this kind of farewell.” He later described it as “the best day of my career.”
Evenepoel brought Keisse a large photo of the two racing together in their last road race, Binche-Chimay-Binche, calling it “a present for my father. He did everything for me in my first year and taught me everything, on and off the bike.”
Boonen, also a former teammate, called Keisse “my general, that I always listened to.”
As Het Nieuwsblad reported, Boonen also recollected how the two were “alone on a mountain in Andorra when Wouter Weylandt died in an accident. We shared all the emotions. We have been through a lot together.”
The final moments of the send-off saw Keisse do a lap of honour of ‘t Kuipke with his sons, Jules and René.
The 39-year-old is set to become part of the team management at QuickStep-AlphaVinyl and will start in his new directeur sportif position at their training camp in December in Spain.
As for the race gear from the final celebration, that will be sold at auction with all proceeds going to the 'De Warmste Week', an pre-Christmas event in Belgium that raises money for multiple charities.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1