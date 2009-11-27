Registration opening for El Reto del Quetzal

Image 1 of 2 First climb of the final stage of the 2009 El Reto del Quetzal (Image credit: Netzer Quan) Image 2 of 2 Winners of El Reto 2009, Team Amarante, cross the famous bridge. (Image credit: Netzer Quan)

Registration for the 2010 El Reto del Quetzal mountain bike stage race will open on December 1, and spots are limited to 150. The next edition of the race is set for October 8-10.

"Every year El Reto gets bigger and bigger, but we dont want a crowded race," said promoter Netzer Quan, explaining the relatively small field limit.

Riders will be able to sign up for the traditional two-person teams, but there is also a new solo category option.

For more information on the race, visit www.elretodelquetzal.com.

