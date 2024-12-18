Refreshed roster and team kit unveiled for Human Powered Health Cycling in 2025
'A multiple world champion' will be added in new year to bring roster to 17
Following a team camp in Almeria, Spain this month, Human Powered Health Cycling revealed a new look for their fourth season in the Women's WorldTour and confirmed 16 of 17 riders for the 2025 roster.
Ruth Edwards returns as the team leader, last taking two podiums on stages at the Giro d'Italia Women and winning the GC at Thüringen Ladies Tour. Daria Pikulik, returning for a third season, will counter with newly-added Maggie Coles-Lyster, both standouts from the track and adding strength in one-day races.
The team will lean on the Polish rider again this season, as Pikulik was one of the most prolific performers in 2024 with six UCI podiums, two of those victories at Ronde de Mouscron and Argenta Classic, both in Belgium. Other returning riders include Giada Borghesi, Maëlle Grossetête, Romy Kasper, Barbara Malcotti, Wiktoria Pikulik, Marit Raaijmakers, Katia Ragusa, Lily Williams, and Silvia Zanardi.
Among the new signings are Yurani Blanco, Carlotta Cipressi, Thalita de Jong, and Kathrin Schweinberger, with one "final high profile signing" to be confirmed before the final roster for Tour Down Under is set for the team's first action of 2025, January 17-19.
“We have one last rider to announce in the new year,” Oskar Scarsbrook, communications diirector, pointed out in a team statement. “We’re excited for this final addition to the squad. She is a multiple world champion and brings a whole lot of firepower to complete the roster for 2025.”
With Human Powered Health Cycling's move to the women's top tier in 2022, the squad rebranded from Rally Cycling and introduced their now-signature orange and purple "wavelength" composite look as Human Powered Health.
The 2025 edition of the vibrant colour gradient flows across the upper chest, this year returning with a more vibrant hues of orange on the left shoulder and sleeve, with a punch of orange on the right sleeve.
The 'boltman' symbol is now more prominent on the front and back of the jersey, with the team name centred below in a larger font. A super-sized logo actually dominates the back of the kit, "enlarged to help athletes and fans spot the team easily in the busy pro peloton".
“We wanted to keep things simple for 2025. We have always considered the logo placements themselves the most important aspect of a kit design," explained Chief Creative Officer Sam Wiebe.
"We love our colors, and as Human Powered Health continues to build Performance Lab’s around the U.S., this color palette gets more and more visible, more and more associated with the look and feel of our brand."
Human Powered Health roster 2025
- Giada Borghesi
- Yurani Blanco
- Carlotta Cipressi
- Maggie Coles-Lyster
- Ruth Edwards
- Maëlle Grossetête
- Thalita de Jong
- Romy Kasper
- Barbara Malcotti
- Daria Pikulik
- Wiktoria Pikulik
- Marit Raaijmakers
- Katia Ragusa
- Kathrin Schweinberger
- Lily Williams
- Silvia Zanardi
- one rider tba
