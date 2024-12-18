Refreshed roster and team kit unveiled for Human Powered Health Cycling in 2025

'A multiple world champion' will be added in new year to bring roster to 17

A peak at the new 2025 kit at team camp from Almeria in December
A peak at the new 2025 kit at team camp from Almeria in December

Following a team camp in Almeria, Spain this month, Human Powered Health Cycling revealed a new look for their fourth season in the Women's WorldTour and confirmed 16 of 17 riders for the 2025 roster.

Ruth Edwards returns as the team leader, last taking two podiums on stages at the Giro d'Italia Women and winning the GC at Thüringen Ladies Tour. Daria Pikulik, returning for a third season, will counter with newly-added Maggie Coles-Lyster, both standouts from the track and adding strength in one-day races. 

Human Powered Health's name and 'boltman' are prominent on front and back
Human Powered Health's name and 'boltman' are prominent on front and back
