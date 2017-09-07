Recon Ride: GP Quebec and GP Montreal - Podcast

The riders spread across the line for the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

While the Vuelta a Espana rages on in Spain, many of the pro peloton's top names are in North America this weekend for the GPs Québec and Montréal.

The final one-day events on the WorldTour calendar ahead of the Bergen World Championships, the hilly circuit races offer an excellent final opportunity for the Classics types to test themselves ahead of their rainbow jersey bids.

With insight from 2016 Montréal winner Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) and 2014 Québec runner-up Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb), the Recon Ride previews the routes and the favourites for the Canadian GPs.

