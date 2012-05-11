RCS Sport launches international Granfondo series

The Giro mascot (Image credit: Sirotti)

RCS Sport will again have a major presence in the world of Granfondo rides by organising two events in the USA in 2012, called Granfondo Giro d’Italia.

The two events are set to be held in Los Angeles-Pasadena on July 22 and in Miami-Coral Gables on November 11, with thousands of riders expected at both events.

These events mark the start of a long-term international project that will see RCS Sport increase its presence in a series of countries with the goal of promoting the Giro d’Italia to cycling fans around the world. Each event will last two days with special events and an Expo. The Granfondo Giro d’Italia events will help promote all that is special about Italian culture and lifestyle, with support from the Italian Trade Commision and the Italian consolates in Los Angeles and Miami.

In 2013 a stage of the Giro d’Italia will also become a Granfondo and be the highpoint of the Granfondo Giro d’Italia Series.

Entries for the 2012 events in Los Angeles and Miami are open now at gfgiro.com. The Granfondo Giro d’Italia portal, containing full details of the events, will be visible from May 27 - the last day of the 2012 Giro d’Italia.