RCS Sport critical of time taken in Contador process

Image 1 of 5 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) takes the spoils. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) wins the Giro. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) with Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Alberto Contador maintained his innocence at a press conference on February 7, 2012. (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 5 Alberto Contador on his way to speak to the media after CAS gave him a two-year ban for doping. (Image credit: AFP)

Following the decision earlier this week to hand Alberto Contador a two-year sanction for this 2010 Tour de France positive for clenbuterol, RCS Sport, organisers of the Giro d'Italia have expressed their dissatisfaction at the time taken for the Court of Arbitration for Sport to reach a verdict.

Part of Contador's penalty was the wiping of the Spaniard's results from the date of the positive test on July 21, which included the Tour de France, and the 2011 Giro d'Italia.

"RCS Sport, the organisers of the Giro d'Italia, acknowledge the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport regarding Alberto Contador," it was announced in a statement. "However we feel it is important to highlight how the time taken to reach a final verdict has affected events like the Giro d'Italia, held so long after the start of the case.

"We hope that in future, the judicial process will ensure that the Giro d'Italia never has to face a similar situation out of respect for its fans and the riders who compete in its races."

Contador won two stages and reached the podium on six other occasions en route to his second victory in the Italian grand tour. Along with the maglia rosa, he also claimed the points classification. Monday's CAS ruling has resulted in Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) being entered into the record books as the 2011 winner.

"Together with my team, Lampre-ISD, I acknowledge the decision taken by CAS on the Contador case," Scarponi said in a statement released by his team on Monday. "From a human point of view, I'm very sorry for Alberto. From a professional aspect, this decision doesn't change the value of the results I have obtained up to now or my future objectives."

Despite their criticism of the process, RCS Sport remains steadfast in its approach towards a clean sport, saying:

"RCS Sport and the Giro d'Italia will continue their strict programme of anti-doping controls and the development of preventative action and education programmes to continue the fight against doping."