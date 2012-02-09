RCS Sport critical of time taken in Contador process
Giro d'Italia organisers hope it "never has to face a similar situation"
Following the decision earlier this week to hand Alberto Contador a two-year sanction for this 2010 Tour de France positive for clenbuterol, RCS Sport, organisers of the Giro d'Italia have expressed their dissatisfaction at the time taken for the Court of Arbitration for Sport to reach a verdict.
Related Articles
CAS sanction Contador with two year ban in clenbuterol case
Scarponi responds to Contador verdict
Giro d'Italia boss left upset over Contador ban
New winners emerge from Contador's suspension
Contador maintains innocence regarding doping violation
WADA president: "No choice but to appeal" Contador case following Zapatero comments
Part of Contador's penalty was the wiping of the Spaniard's results from the date of the positive test on July 21, which included the Tour de France, and the 2011 Giro d'Italia.
"RCS Sport, the organisers of the Giro d'Italia, acknowledge the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport regarding Alberto Contador," it was announced in a statement. "However we feel it is important to highlight how the time taken to reach a final verdict has affected events like the Giro d'Italia, held so long after the start of the case.
"We hope that in future, the judicial process will ensure that the Giro d'Italia never has to face a similar situation out of respect for its fans and the riders who compete in its races."
Contador won two stages and reached the podium on six other occasions en route to his second victory in the Italian grand tour. Along with the maglia rosa, he also claimed the points classification. Monday's CAS ruling has resulted in Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) being entered into the record books as the 2011 winner.
"Together with my team, Lampre-ISD, I acknowledge the decision taken by CAS on the Contador case," Scarponi said in a statement released by his team on Monday. "From a human point of view, I'm very sorry for Alberto. From a professional aspect, this decision doesn't change the value of the results I have obtained up to now or my future objectives."
Despite their criticism of the process, RCS Sport remains steadfast in its approach towards a clean sport, saying:
"RCS Sport and the Giro d'Italia will continue their strict programme of anti-doping controls and the development of preventative action and education programmes to continue the fight against doping."
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy