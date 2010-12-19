Rasmussen looking to Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France

Image 1 of 3 Denmark's Alex Rasmussen looks pretty pleased with the evening's progress (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 2 of 3 Alex Rasmussen (Denmark) approaches the line (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 3 World Madison Champions Alex Rasmussen (pictured) and Michael Morkov are closing on Keisse and Kluge. (Image credit: Luc Claessen)

Alex Rasmussen can look to the possibility of being part of Mark Cavendish's sprint train at the Tour de France next summer, in his first year with HTC-Highroad. The Dane will also ride Paris-Roubaix for the first time.

Rasmussen, 26, will focus on the road next season after splitting his efforts between the road and the track while with Team Saxo Bank. He has just recently returned from the HTC training camp in California.

Rasmussen's first race of the new season will be the Tour of Oman and he will then turn his attentions to the Spring semi-classics and classics, with a particular emphasis on the cobbles.

"I get to ride Paris-Roubaix and I am very pleased. I've never ridden it before, so this time it will be enough just to finish it. It is something of a transition, having to ride ride so many kilometres on cobblestones,” he told spn.dk.

Team manager Rolf Aldag also indicated that Rasmussen may be part of Cavendish lead-up in the Tour de France. Rasmussen would like to make his Tour debut with the Briton.

"He is quiet and calm and talks to everyone. There are no star whims. He is the type that is 100 percent focused on winning when he sits on the bike. And so nobody can talk to him. But when he's not on the bike, he is quite relaxed. "