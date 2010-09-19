Alex Rasmussen leaves Saxo Bank for HTC-Columbia

Image 1 of 3 Alex Rasmussen (Saxo Bank) accepts the applause of the crowd on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Denmark's Alex Rasmussen looks pretty pleased with the evening's progress (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 3 of 3 Matt Goss, Mark Renshaw (HTC-Columbia) and Alex Rasmussen (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)

Alex Rasmussen is the latest rider to leave Team Saxo Bank, and the latest new signing to be announced by HTC-Columbia. The track and sprint specialist says that he is looking forward to helping Mark Cavendish in 2011.

“I have chosen them because I see some opportunities in the sprint. I see that I still have a lot to learn and this is the best team, so I believe I can learn much more in the coming years,” Rasmussen told Danish network TV 2 Sporten.

He hopes to help prepare sprints for Cavendish. “I'd like to be one of the key figures there. Renshaw is the big man right now, but it might be cool to be in front of him and help bring him forward.”

Rasmussen will also hope to ride the spring classics such as Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders. He did not get to ride them this year at Saxo Bank.

“I hope to prepare for those races next year, and could focus 100 percent on them. I'm not riding the track world championships, so I'm going to be focusing on the road 100 percent,” he said. “It means a lot to have those two races in my sights and it makes the training in the dreary winter months a little more fun.”

Rasmussen is likely to work closely with fellow Dane and HTC-Columbia directeur sportif Brain Holm. “The team has a Danish directeur sportif, and that means a lot,” he told DR Sport last week. “And it is a great team and there are very many exciting things about the team. Also the salary is better, that also means a lot.”

Rasmussen has taken four road wins this season, winning the time trial at the Vuelta a Andalucia, the GP Herning, and two stages at the Four Days of Dunkirk. He is also a track specialist who is reigning world champion in the scratch event.