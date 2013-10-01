Rasch to be directeur sportif at Sky in 2015?

Image 1 of 3 Gabriel Rasch signed from FDJ at the end of the season (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 3 Gabriel Rasch has a little help from Geraint Thomas as he tests out his new Pinarello bike on the climbs (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 3 - Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team (Image credit: Russell Standring)

Gabriel Rasch will ride one more year for Team Sky before becoming a directeur sportif for the British team in 2015, according to media reports in Norway.

Related Articles Rasch joins Boasson Hagen at Sky for 2013

The 37-year-old would not confirm, the story, telling tv2.no, “I do not want to comment.”

The broadcaster reported that the team offered him another year on the bike before moving him into a team car. He is expected to work closely with fellow Norwegians, Kurt Asle Arvesen, a coach with the team, and his current teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen.

“This is a great vote of confidence in Gabriel, and means that Sky has seen something special in him,” tv2.no's cycling expert Johan Kaggestad said. “The main point as a sports director is to know the sport and Gabriel does , having been active for many years. He has a very good head for cycling tactics."

“He is lucky to get another year, for there are plenty of professional riders with better palmares who are out of work after this season. But this is a recognition of the efforts he has put in as a loyal team player.”

Rasch turned pro in 2008 with Credit Agricole before joining Cervelo (later Garmin) for three years. He rode for FDJ -BigMat in 2012 and then joined Sky this year.