Rapha’s latest PFAS-Free Pro Team Lightweight Gore-Tex Jacket is even lighter than the old Shakedry

While the days are getting longer and temperatures are rising - in the northern hemisphere at least - we aren’t out of the woods yet when it comes to needing to throw on one of the best waterproof cycling jackets when the heavens open as they often do in spring.

For years the cream of the crop for staying dry while exerting oneself on the bike was anything utilising Gore-Tex Shakedry, but in recent years a de-facto global ban on the use of PFAS, or so-called ‘forever chemicals’ has meant that Shakedry, and other Gore-Tex membranes using expanded polytetrafluoroethylene membranes, are being phased out and replaced.

Rapha has utilised Gore-Tex into its waterproof jackets and other wet weather gear for years, and so it is no surprise to see that the storied British brand has decided to stick with Gore-Tex for its latest iteration of its Lightweight Gore-Tex Jacket, the replacement for its now-discontinued (but still happily in my wardrobe) Pro Team Lightweight Gore-Tex Shakedry Jacket.

The latest version is very different, with a new three-layer construction, as opposed to two layers for the Shakedry, but despite this, the PFAS-free model tips the scales at an incredibly feathery 128g for a size medium.

What do you get in a waterproof jacket that weighs so little? Well, you get fully taped seams, a waterproof, double-ended zip with an internal storm flap too. There’s a half-elastic cuff, matching the design of the slightly more expensive Rapha Gore-Tex Rain Jacket, which was released last year.

Unlike the brand's non-lightweight jacket you don't get any adjustment anywhere. (Image credit: Rapha)

It forgoes any kind of adjustment though. There is no drawcord hem as there is on the non-Lightweight jacket, instead it opts for a simple elastic situation on the rear, and a plain hem on the front panels. Unlike the old Shakedry there is also no stuff sack bonded into the inside, with Rapha presuming that realistically it’s either going to be worn, or stuffed into a jersey/handed to a domestique or team car.

Of the new Pro Team Lightweight Gore-Tex Jacket, Anne Wier, Rapha’s materials developer had the following to say:

“In 2021, our materials team started exploring new technologies that could match our performance expectations without the use of PFAS chemicals that can harm the environment.”

It must be said that Rapha states in its marketing that the jackets are made “without intentionally added per- and poly-fluorinated substances”, but that they “may contain trace amounts”.

Weir goes onto to state that:

"After years of global wear testing and refinements, Rapha released our first PFAS-free GORE-TEX jacket last Autumn. Now, we are proud to introduce this durably waterproof innovation to our Pro Team range. The result is the ultimate rain jacket for giving your best in the worst racing and training conditions."

The new Pro Team Lightweight Gore-Tex Jacket will set you back £295 / 335€ / $390 and is on sale now. No figures for hydrostatic head (i.e. how waterproof it is) or breathability have been given at this time.

I do, however, have the jacket in my possession and testing will commence once the meteorological conditions allow.