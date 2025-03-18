Rapha’s latest PFAS-Free Pro Team Lightweight Gore-Tex Jacket is even lighter than the old Shakedry

By published

‘Built for the worst conditions’ the new jacket uses Gore-Tex’s latest polyethylene membrane

Rapha lightweight jacket
(Image credit: Rapha)

While the days are getting longer and temperatures are rising - in the northern hemisphere at least - we aren’t out of the woods yet when it comes to needing to throw on one of the best waterproof cycling jackets when the heavens open as they often do in spring. 

For years the cream of the crop for staying dry while exerting oneself on the bike was anything utilising Gore-Tex Shakedry, but in recent years a de-facto global ban on the use of PFAS, or so-called ‘forever chemicals’ has meant that Shakedry, and other Gore-Tex membranes using expanded polytetrafluoroethylene membranes, are being phased out and replaced.

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

