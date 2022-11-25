Rapha donates $150k to World Bicycle Relief for Black Friday

Traditionally, Rapha has always avoided the winds of chaos and unfettered capitalism that whirl around the Black Friday weekend. This year, however, for the first time in a long time, there is a Rapha Black Friday sale, in which the brand is offering 25% off all full-price items (opens in new tab) on its website as well as the usual, newly-updated archive sale (opens in new tab). Fortunately, despite deciding to participate in the discount bonanza this year, it hasn’t given up its tradition of handing over a substantial cheque to World Bicycle Relief to coincide with the global shopping extravaganza.

Rapha Foundation X World Bicycle Relief

The Rapha Foundation has been in place since 2019; the company's charitable wing was established by founder Simon Mottram and shareholders Tom and Steuart Walton. Since its inception, it has provided over $5 million in funding to just shy of 30 worthy, bicycle-related causes, with 68% of this sum going to help marginalised groups.

This year marks another of three commitments of $150,000 to help the charity, which so far has directly benefited WBR’s Communities on the Move project to the tune of:

2,423 women and 1,318 men given access to Buffalo Bicycles

19 bike mechanics trained

13 Supervisory committees formed and trained to ensure sustainable distribution of the Buffalo Bicycles

78% of residents’ bikes given preventative maintenance

(Image credit: Rapha)

Black Friday Rides

As per usual, Rapha staff have been given the day off to go and ride their bikes for Black Friday. There are rides rolling out globally in cities across Europe, the USA, Asia and Australia, as well as from every clubhouse.

You can join organised rides or head out on your own if you’re lucky enough to be able to. Treat it as a break, reflect on the work of a relevant charity in the midst of the bargains, and consider donating to the fund if you do head out. If you want to donate head to the Rapha Black Friday Ride (opens in new tab) page and scroll to the bottom, you'll find a link there.