Rally UHC train in Southern California - Gallery

Image 1 of 40 Gavin Mannion and Colin Joyce lead a Rally UHC ride along the Pacific Ocean (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 2 of 40 Svein Tuft gets ready for a training ride with Rally UHC (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 3 of 40 Kyle Murphy and Colin Joyce get all the details right before a ride at Rally UHC camp (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 4 of 40 Getting low and fast on Rally UHC's new Felt bicycles (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 5 of 40 Rally UHC riders train during a recent camp in Southern California (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 6 of 40 The mechanics are always the last to call it a night at races and at camp (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 7 of 40 Matteo Dal-Cin refuels after a training ride (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 8 of 40 Brandon McNulty gets some food and checks his phone after a training Ride with Rally UHC (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 9 of 40 Rally UHC riders train during a recent camp in Southern California (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 10 of 40 Svein Tuft on the front of the Rally UHC training ride (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 11 of 40 Gavin Mannion will start his season at the Mallorca Challenge (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 12 of 40 Gavin Mannion joined rally UHC this year after two years with UnitedHealthcare (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 13 of 40 A rally UHC rider goes back to the team car for a snack (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 14 of 40 2017 Tour of Utah winner Rob Britton returns for a fourth season with Rally (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 15 of 40 Emerson Oronte and Brandon McNulty lead the bunch during a training ride (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 16 of 40 It's not all easy miles and catching up with teammates at Rally UHC camp. (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 17 of 40 Ty Magner tucks into a descent at the Rally UHC camp (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 18 of 40 The rally UHC riders on a climb during a training ride (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 19 of 40 Svein Tuft stretched out before a Rally UHC training ride (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 20 of 40 The Rally UHC riders train in the Malibu Hills of Southern California (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 21 of 40 Svein Tuft joined Rally UHC from Mitchelton-Scott (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 22 of 40 Rally UHC riders descend on the hills above the Pacific Ocean in California (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 23 of 40 Adam de Vos is back for a fourth season with Rally UHC (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 24 of 40 Rally UHC riders wait in traffic like proper cyclists (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 25 of 40 Evan Huffman climbs into the sun rays on a Rally UHC training ride (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 26 of 40 Rally UHC riders train under a line of palms during a recent camp in Southern California (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 27 of 40 Rally UHC riders train during a recent camp in Southern California (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 28 of 40 Rally UHC's Brandon McNulty (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 29 of 40 Rally UHC riders train during a recent camp in Southern California (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 30 of 40 Rally UHC has been staying in the same Oxnard neighborhood during training camp for years (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 31 of 40 "I thought it never rains in Southern California" (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 32 of 40 Brandon McNulty was 7th overall at the Amgen Tour of California in 2018 (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 33 of 40 Robin Carpneter (from left), Brandon McNulty and Evan Huffman at the Rally UHC camp (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 34 of 40 Evan Huffman is back with Rally for a fourth year (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 35 of 40 Rally UHC riders train during a recent camp in Southern California (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 36 of 40 The Rally UHC team car is loaded with rain bags for a damp training day (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 37 of 40 Kyle Murphy and Robin Carpenter lead the Rally UHC training ride (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 38 of 40 Svein Tuft and Gavin Mannion on the front of the group during a Rally UHC training ride (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 39 of 40 Rally UHC riders train along the Pacific Ocean during a recent camp in Southern California (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 40 of 40 Brandon McNulty is starting his third season with Rally (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)

The Rally UHC men's Pro Continental team recently wrapped up a winter training camp in Southern California, providing new recruits Svein Tuft, Gavin Mannion, John Murphy and Pier-André Coté a chance to get to know their teammates and enjoy the warm coastal weather.

The festivities started with a presentation of the men's and women's teams on January 5 at Pedalers Fork in Calabasas, California, before the men retreated to their familiar confines of Oxnard in several rental houses they've take up residence in this time of year for more than a decade. Proximity to the Santa Monica Mountains and Highway 1 make it ideal for training.

“When our team was just starting, we wanted the riders to stay in a house together instead of hotel rooms as it really helps to forge relationships between the athletes,” said team Performance Director Jonas Carney. “We were on a tight budget and needed to find a location with affordable vacation rentals, good weather and great roads for training. I stumbled across Oxnard and really fell in love with the area. This year marks our 12th camp in Oxnard.”

Sizing up new equipment and working with team partners to get the riders set up on their new Felt time trial and road bikes was just part of the off-the-bike activities. Ridersalso combined meetings with directors and trainers as well as a few interviews with media.

The team conducted time trial testing on a road they've used many times, and the training rides traversed familiar routes and climbs, many of which have been featured previously in the Tour of California - and could again this year. They also tried out sprint lead outs and held another 'camp champ day', a competitive 10km winner-takes-all circuit on Mulholland Highway.

Rally UHC for 2019: Ryan Anderson, Rob Britton, Robin Carpenter, Pier-André Coté, Matteo Dal-Cin, Adam de Vos, Nigel Ellsay, Evan Huffman, Colin Joyce, Ty Magner, Gavin Mannion, Brandon McNulty, John Murphy, Kyle Murphy, Emerson Oronte, Svein Tuft