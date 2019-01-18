Rally UHC train in Southern California - Gallery

The festivities started with a presentation of the men's and women's teams on January 5 at Pedalers Fork in Calabasas, California, before the men retreated to their familiar confines of Oxnard in several rental houses they've take up residence in this time of year for more than a decade. Proximity to the Santa Monica Mountains and Highway 1 make it ideal for training.
“When our team was just starting, we wanted the riders to stay in a house together instead of hotel rooms as it really helps to forge relationships between the athletes,” said team Performance Director Jonas Carney. “We were on a tight budget and needed to find a location with affordable vacation rentals, good weather and great roads for training. I stumbled across Oxnard and really fell in love with the area. This year marks our 12th camp in Oxnard.”
Sizing up new equipment and working with team partners to get the riders set up on their new Felt time trial and road bikes was just part of the off-the-bike activities. Ridersalso combined meetings with directors and trainers as well as a few interviews with media.
The team conducted time trial testing on a road they've used many times, and the training rides traversed familiar routes and climbs, many of which have been featured previously in the Tour of California - and could again this year. They also tried out sprint lead outs and held another 'camp champ day', a competitive 10km winner-takes-all circuit on Mulholland Highway.
Rally UHC for 2019: Ryan Anderson, Rob Britton, Robin Carpenter, Pier-André Coté, Matteo Dal-Cin, Adam de Vos, Nigel Ellsay, Evan Huffman, Colin Joyce, Ty Magner, Gavin Mannion, Brandon McNulty, John Murphy, Kyle Murphy, Emerson Oronte, Svein Tuft
