Rally strengthen squad with Ty Magner signing

Rally Cycling has announced the signing of Ty Magner on a two-year contract. The US team is stepping up to Pro Continental level in 2018, with Magner to be a key rider for the team's leadout train and one-day squad.

The 26-year-old has previous experience at Pro-Continental level in 2016 with UnitedHealthcare and after his Tour of Utah stage win this year, he believes he is ready for the new opportunity.

"Winning in Utah and having the yellow jersey was definitely a career highlight," said Magner, who rode with Holowesko-Citadel in 2017. "It gave me a ton of confidence moving forward. I showed that I can get over the high mountains and still have the legs to finish. I already can't wait to mix it up in the sprints next season."

The 2016 USA Cycling Pro Road Tour winner, Magner's continuation of results into 2017 confirmed to Rally Performance Director Jonas Carney that he would be valuable addition to the squad.

"I've had my eye on Magner for a number of years now," said Carney. "But when he proved that he could sprint against the best in Utah, we really started the process of trying to hire him. Ty will fit in immediately with our sprinters. He has shown that he can get over the power climbs and when needed, he can take care of business in a breakaway."

With Rally aiming for its largest European season to date in Europe, Magner explains the programme was a major attraction in inking the deal. He will also join Robin Carpentar in making the move from Holowesko to Rally.

"Rally Cycling is super dialed and they showed a ton of confidence in me throughout the hiring process," said Magner. "Each year the program has grown and had a ton of success. I'm looking forward to racing with the guys and getting my feet wet in Europe."

Yet to confirm its full roster for 2018, Rally Cycling has already announced an extension with Evan Huffman, while Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo), are Thomas Soladay (Retires) leaving the team.