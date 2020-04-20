Rally Cycling's Healthy Habits Challenge #5: Fill the well

Rally Cycling picks back up with their Healthy Habits Challenge campaign with American Emerson Oronte taking the baton from Chloe Hosking, who suggested getting creative while working from home.

Oronte challenges everyone to find something that brings you joy - rediscovering a former passion, picking up an abandoned project, or just doing whatever makes you relax.

Healthy Habits Challenge #5: Fill the Well

Hello, everyone. Welcome to week #5 of the Healthy Habits Challenge. I'm Emerson Oronte and I'm excited to announce this week's "Fill the Well" theme.

I want you to ask yourself, what is something in your life that you can invest in, now, at home, that will bring you joy? What really recharges your batteries or dare I say, "fills the well"?

This challenge isn't about adding another thing to your to-do list, or trying to create a new hobby. It's about rediscovering a passion or revisiting a project that you simply haven't made time for.

Maybe it's working on your poker face? Or perhaps it's drawing? What about tending to your garden?

Maybe you simply need to slow down, take a breath, and do…. nothing.

It doesn't matter what it is. What matters is that it's your thing. That it replenishes you.

To take part in this week's challenge – simply share a photo or video of how you are filling the well, and use #HealthyHabitswithPoido in your social media post.

Thanks for taking part and remember – we're going to get through this.

- Emerson