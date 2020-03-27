Rally Cycling's Healthy Habits Challenge: Make meals healthier

We're back for week #2 of Rally Cycling's Healthy Habits Challenge, wherein riders from the American ProTeam challenge readers to take steps to improve or maintain their health while we all await coronavirus Covid-19 quarantines to left and regular life, including racing - begins anew.

Canadian climber Sara Poidevin kicked things off last Friday with her custom core workout, and this week she passes the baton to teammate Robin Carpenter, who talks nutrition and how to make one meal a day a little bit healthier.

Carpenter is known for his breakaways and his bread -- preferably sourdough - but in this video he takes on an entire meal. Watch the video above and be prepared to accept Carpenter's Healthy Habits Challenge.

Take it away, Robin ...

Challenge #2: Make Meals Healthier

Welcome to week #2 of the Healthy Habits Challenge. I’m Robin Carpenter and I’ve been nominated by my teammate Sara Poidevin to introduce the “Make Meals Healthier” theme. As someone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen, this theme is right up my alley.

Since we’re all spending more time at home during this difficult period it’s important that we make healthy choices and commit to positive change.

My Rally Cycling team and I are challenging you, over the next seven days, to make one meal, each day, just a little bit healthier.

Remember, we’re not asking you to make a big change, we’re asking you to make a small one. You get three opportunities each day to make your meals a little bit healthier.

For example, today I made oatmeal for breakfast and added some sweetness with agave syrup, which you can use less of than sugar and has a lower glycemic index, meaning you don’t spike your blood sugar as quickly. I also made my coffee with oat milk, which is more sustainable and better for you than conventional dairy milk. It contains no sweeteners.

Maybe you add some greens to your meal or use a little less oil in your stir fry. The options are endless.

We want to see what creative things you come up with – simply record a video or take a photo of yourself making a meal healthier, let us know what you did to make it happen, and use #HealthyHabitswithPoido in your social media post.

We’re looking forward to seeing what you come up with. Keep cooking, my friends.

- Robin