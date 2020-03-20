Sara Poidevin's Healthy Habit Challenge week 1 – Core

Today marks the first instalment of Rally Cycling's 'Healthy Habits Challenge' with Canadian climbing ace Sara Poidevin, who will guide viewers through a weekly challenge to stay fit and focused while we wait out the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Take it away, Sara!

"Welcome to Challenge #1 of Healthy Habits with Poido! This week I’m challenging you to complete one minute of core work every day.



"Why? It’s a great way to start a new habit and easy to fit in your daily schedule. You’ll be more likely to do it consistently when you feel a sense of accomplishment, and you may even feel inspired to tack on an extra few minutes!



"Push yourself to choose an exercise that is challenging and functional. You can choose a different exercise each day, or work to improve on a more difficult one.



"Make sure you share your core work photo/video on social media using #HealthyHabitswithPoido so we can follow you on your journey and use your positive energy to inspire others.



"Keep yourself accountable by sharing your progress with us each day and before you know it you may have created a new healthy habit.



"I’m looking forward to seeing what you come up with."



– Poido