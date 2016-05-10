Rally Cycling, Holowesko-Citadel announce Tour of California rosters

Image 1 of 6 The Rally Cycling men's team trains in Southern California. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe/Circuit Sport) Image 2 of 6 The Holowesko team riding wheel to wheel. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 6 Travis McCabe (Holowesko) had fun on today's podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 6 Rob Britton (Rally) happy with todays second place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 6 Danny Pate (Rally) gets off the front of the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 6 Robin Carpenter (Holowesko Citadel) launching a late attack (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

US Continental teams Rally Cycling and Holowesko-Citadel today announced their respective rosters for the Tour of California, which starts Sunday in San Diego.

Rally Cyclling will feature a multi-pronged approach, with Rob Britton and Danny Pate riding for the General Classification, with opportunists like Evan Huffman, Adam de Vos and Will Routley shooting for stage wins. Britton, who was 10th last year in California while riding for SmartStop, recently finished third overall at the Tour of the Gila in New Mexico.

“During the Tour of the Gila I was climbing very well,” said Britton “That was made possible by the work the team did before the climbs. A lot of the same guys from Gila are going to the Tour of California so that bodes very well for us. Last year I was 10th overall and I would like to improve on that. The team has had some great preparation and I'm really looking forward to the race getting underway.”

Recent Tour of the Gila time trial winner Tom Zirbel didn’t make the list for Rally, but Routley won a stage at the 2014 Tour of California and took the mountains jersey. Jesse Anthony, Pierrick Naud and Emerson Oronte round out the eight-rider roster.

Holowesko will feature Travis McCabe, a Tour of the Gila stage winner and current runner-up in the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour individual standings, for the fast finishes and harder sprint stages. Robin Carpenter will doubtlessly end up in several breakaways, while the team's generally aggressive racing style will see everyone have a chance. Look for Jon Hornbeck and Rob Squire to fly the team’s colours on the climbs.

In 2015 Holowesko-Citadel, racing as Hincapie Sportswear, took a stage win and the race lead for three days with Toms Skujins, who has since moved on to Cannondale. Oscar Clark, Adnzs Flaksis, Andrei Krasilnikau and Joe Lewis round out the Holowesko roster.

Holowesko-Citadel for Tour of California: Robin Carpenter, Oscar Clark, Andzs Flakis, Jon Hornbeck, Andrei Krasilnikau, Joe Lewis, Travis McCabe, Rob Squire

Rally Cycling for Tour of California: Jesse Anthony, Rob Britton, Adam De Vos, Evan Huffman, Pierrick Naud, Emerson Oronte, Danny Pate, Will Routley